LAPD: Immigration Fears Have Latinos Reporting Fewer Sex Crimes

March 21, 2017 5:05 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles’ police chief says reports of sexual assault and domestic violence by Latino residents have dropped amid concerns that those in the country illegally could face deportation if they interact with police.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that sexual assault reports have dropped 25 percent and domestic violence reports have fallen 10 percent among the city’s Latino population since the beginning of the year.

He says similar decreases weren’t seen in other ethnic groups.

Beck said there was a “strong correlation” between the drop in police reports and concerns of increased immigration enforcement that the Trump administration has called for.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell has told The Associated Press that gangs also are using the fear of increased immigration enforcement to prevent victims from reporting crimes.

 

