Musician Wyclef Jean Detained By Police Who Mistook Him For Robber

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Grammy-winning musician Wyclef Jean says he was unfairly detained by authorities in Los Angeles County after being mistaken for a robbery suspect.

Jean posted a video Tuesday on Twitter showing himself in handcuffs leaned over a patrol car.

Jean said he was stopped by Los Angeles police, but he was actually detained by sheriff’s deputies in neighboring West Hollywood.

The former Fugees star said he tried to explain that he wasn’t the suspect but was ignored and cuffed.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says Jean’s clothing and vehicle matched the description of a suspect in an armed robbery.

She says he was detained for a “short time” and then released.

“I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in handcuffs especially if he is innocent,” Jean said in a written statement. “As someone who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the behavior of the LAPD.”

A sheriff’s sergeant stressed that authorities stopped Jean because the vehicle closely matched the suspect vehicle that was involved in the crime.

Jean said on Twitter that he was “appalled at this behavior.”

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

