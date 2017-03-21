Oakland Raider Amari Cooper Buys His Mom House, New Car

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper just bought his mother a new house and a new car.
He posted a photo onto Instagram of his mother, Michelle Greene, posing with the car in front of her brand new home.
I grew up in the projects, we didn't even own a car.. The whole story is way too long and melancholic, but just know a dream can go a long way if it's followed by faith and hard work. It took us 20+ years but now my mother has the house and car of her dreams. You deserve it mama, I love you. #JustTheBeginning
Cooper, 22, says that he grew up in the projects and his family didn’t have a car. More than 20 years later, he gave her “the house and car of her dreams.”