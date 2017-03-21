COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Oakland Raider Amari Cooper Buys His Mom House, New Car

March 21, 2017 10:51 AM
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper just bought his mother a new house and a new car.

He posted a photo onto Instagram of his mother, Michelle Greene, posing with the car in front of her brand new home.

Cooper, 22, says that he grew up in the projects and his family didn’t have a car. More than 20 years later, he gave her “the house and car of her dreams.”

 

