Sacramento Republic Cancel Friendly Match Against San Jose Earthquakes After Intense Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Republic have canceled a friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes at Papa Murphy’s Park.
A strong wave of storms blew through the Sacramento region on Tuesday morning, dumping copious amounts of rain throughout the area.
The Republic tweeted a photo of the field showing the severe flooding that took place.
The game was supposed to take place on Wednesday night. Republic season ticket holders will get tickets to a free friendly match against an opponent not yet announced, while those who bought single tickets can get a full refund.