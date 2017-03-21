FEATURED: Send Gerald Martin a birthday card | Runaway theatre fundraiser

Sacramento Republic Cancel Friendly Match Against San Jose Earthquakes After Intense Rain

March 21, 2017 3:31 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Republic have canceled a friendly match against the San Jose Earthquakes at Papa Murphy’s Park.

A strong wave of storms blew through the Sacramento region on Tuesday morning, dumping copious amounts of rain throughout the area.

The Republic tweeted a photo of the field showing the severe flooding that took place.

The game was supposed to take place on Wednesday night. Republic season ticket holders will get tickets to a free friendly match against an opponent not yet announced, while those who bought single tickets can get a full refund.

