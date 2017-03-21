The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle is on! Carmichael Dave put together a bracket of the best 80’s ballads, and now we want to hear from YOU!

Enter below and let us know which song you pick to win it all!

Check back on Wednesday, March 22nd at noon and vote for your favorite 80’s songs! If you have the right winner, you could be taking home an awesome 80’s prize pack, complete with Disneyland tickets, a signed basketball from Doug Christie, Golf & Guitars VIP Passes, and tons of throwback goodies!

80’s Ballad Bracket Matchups

Cabbage Patch Region

1- I want to know what love is: Foreigner

16- Wicked Game: Chris Isaak

8-The Search is Over: Survivor

9- Almost Paradise: Mike Reno and Ann Wilson

5- Faithfully: Journey

12- Meet Me Halfway- Kenny Loggins

4- Lady in Red- Chris DeBurgh

13- You give good love- Whitney Houston

6- If you leave- OMD

11- Look Away- Chicago

3-Hello- Lionel Richie

14- Never Tear Us Apart- INXS

7- Alone- Heart

10- Separate Lives- Phil Collins

2- Sister Christian- Night Ranger

15- Forever Young- Alphaville

He-Man Region

1- Careless Whisper- George Michael

16- Always- Atlantic Starr

8-True-Spandau Ballet

9-Eternal Flame- The Bangles

5- Human Nature- Michael Jackson

12- Words Get In The Way- Miami Sound Machine

4-Drive- The Cars

13- Don’t Dream Its Over- Crowded House

6- Leather and Lace- Don Henley and Stevie Nicks

11- Up Where We Belong- Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

3-Every Rose Has Its Thorn- Poison

14- I want to be your man- Roger

7-I remember you- Skid Row

10- Everytime You Go Away- Paul Young

2- Can’t fight this feeling- REO Speedwagon

15- Arthur’s Theme- Christopher Cross

Rubik’s Cube Region

1- Open Arms- Journey

16- I’ll be there for you- Bon Jovi

8-Glory of Love- Peter Cetera

9- You Got It All- The Jets

5- True Colors- Cyndi Lauper

12- With or without you- U2

4-At this moment- Billy Vera and the Beaters

13- Love Bites- Def Leppard

6- Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue

11- On My Own- Patti LaBelle

3-Live to tell- Madonna

14- Angel- Aerosmith

7- Somewhere Out There- James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt

10- Wind beneath my wings –Bette Midler

2- Against All Odds- Phil Collins

15- If you don’t know me by now- Simply Red

Trapper Keeper Division

1-Endless Love- Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

16- Right Here Waiting For You- Richard Marx

8- Mister Mister- Broken Wings

9-All Out Of Love- Air Supply

5- Berlin- Take My Breath Away

12- Bryan Adams- Heaven

4-Prince- Purple Rain

13- Billy Ocean- Suddenly

6- Madonna- Crazy for you

11- George Michael- Father Figure

3- Cyndi Lauper- Time After Time

14- Anita Baker- Sweet Love

7- Bonnie Tyler- Total Eclipse of the Heart

10-Chicago- Hard to say I’m sorry

2-Peter Gabriel- In Your Eyes

15- On the Wings of Love- Jeffrey Osborne

Which song do you think will come out as #1? Let us know your prediction and score the ultimate 80s prize pack! Check back in Wednesday at noon to fill out your bracket and cast your votes!