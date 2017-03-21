The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle is on! Carmichael Dave put together a bracket of the best 80’s ballads, and now we want to hear from YOU!
80’s Ballad Bracket Matchups
Cabbage Patch Region
1- I want to know what love is: Foreigner
16- Wicked Game: Chris Isaak
8-The Search is Over: Survivor
9- Almost Paradise: Mike Reno and Ann Wilson
5- Faithfully: Journey
12- Meet Me Halfway- Kenny Loggins
4- Lady in Red- Chris DeBurgh
13- You give good love- Whitney Houston
6- If you leave- OMD
11- Look Away- Chicago
3-Hello- Lionel Richie
14- Never Tear Us Apart- INXS
7- Alone- Heart
10- Separate Lives- Phil Collins
2- Sister Christian- Night Ranger
15- Forever Young- Alphaville
He-Man Region
1- Careless Whisper- George Michael
16- Always- Atlantic Starr
8-True-Spandau Ballet
9-Eternal Flame- The Bangles
5- Human Nature- Michael Jackson
12- Words Get In The Way- Miami Sound Machine
4-Drive- The Cars
13- Don’t Dream Its Over- Crowded House
6- Leather and Lace- Don Henley and Stevie Nicks
11- Up Where We Belong- Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes
3-Every Rose Has Its Thorn- Poison
14- I want to be your man- Roger
7-I remember you- Skid Row
10- Everytime You Go Away- Paul Young
2- Can’t fight this feeling- REO Speedwagon
15- Arthur’s Theme- Christopher Cross
Rubik’s Cube Region
1- Open Arms- Journey
16- I’ll be there for you- Bon Jovi
8-Glory of Love- Peter Cetera
9- You Got It All- The Jets
5- True Colors- Cyndi Lauper
12- With or without you- U2
4-At this moment- Billy Vera and the Beaters
13- Love Bites- Def Leppard
6- Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue
11- On My Own- Patti LaBelle
3-Live to tell- Madonna
14- Angel- Aerosmith
7- Somewhere Out There- James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt
10- Wind beneath my wings –Bette Midler
2- Against All Odds- Phil Collins
15- If you don’t know me by now- Simply Red
Trapper Keeper Division
1-Endless Love- Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
16- Right Here Waiting For You- Richard Marx
8- Mister Mister- Broken Wings
9-All Out Of Love- Air Supply
5- Berlin- Take My Breath Away
12- Bryan Adams- Heaven
4-Prince- Purple Rain
13- Billy Ocean- Suddenly
6- Madonna- Crazy for you
11- George Michael- Father Figure
3- Cyndi Lauper- Time After Time
14- Anita Baker- Sweet Love
7- Bonnie Tyler- Total Eclipse of the Heart
10-Chicago- Hard to say I’m sorry
2-Peter Gabriel- In Your Eyes
15- On the Wings of Love- Jeffrey Osborne
