California Faces ‘Significant Risk’ If Damaged Oroville Dam Spillway Isn’t Operational By Next Rainy Season

March 22, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Oroville Dam, Oroville Dam Spillway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A team of experts is warning of a “very significant risk” if the main spillway of a California dam is not operational again by the next rainy season.

The warning is contained in a report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press. It was made by a federally created investigating team for Oroville dam.

It says repair crews at the Lake Oroville dam have only a few months to make sure the spillway is in good enough shape for the next rainy season, which starts in November, or the state faces a “very significant risk.”

The report does not specify the risk.

Authorities evacuated nearly 200,000 people last month after huge holes appeared in both the main spillway and emergency spillway. Officials are worried the hole in the main spillway could get bigger.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    March 22, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Only a few months until the rainy season starts again? You’ve gotta be kidding me. We’re still in the rainy season as it’s march 22 but toward the end of the heavy stuff. So they have 10 months to finish the repair and test it out, not a few months.

    Reply | Report comment |

