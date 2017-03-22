LONDON ATTACK: Watch live coverage from CBS News | Read more

First Sex Reassignment Inmate Says Women’s Prison Is ‘Torture’

March 22, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Shiloh Quine, transgender

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The first U.S. inmate to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgery says she is struggling since being transferred to a California women’s prison.

In a federal court filing, convicted killer Shiloh Quine called her new housing a “torture unit.”

She said she’s isolated and denied basic privileges such as a razor. She has grown facial hair that is making her transition to life as a woman more difficult.

Quine wants a judge to order electrolysis, among other changes.

The 57-year-old had reassignment surgery in January and last month was moved from a men’s prison.

State officials say she’s being treated like other female inmates. All initially are denied privileges like razors and TVs as they are evaluated.

Quine and an accomplice kidnapped, robbed and killed a father of three in Los Angeles in 1980.

