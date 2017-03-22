BREAKING: Shots fired outside Houses of Parliament in London, several casualties reported

Highway 50 Near Hazel Backed Up By Accident

March 22, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: accident, Crash, Highway 50

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Weather conditions are having a serious impact on morning commuters in the Sacramento area this morning.

Just before 5 a.m., roadway flooding on Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue caused a vehicle traveling on the Westbound side to hydroplane and collide with a pickup truck, sending the two into the median.

Traffic has slowed, backing up from Hazel into the Rancho Cordova area. The scene has been active for more than an hour.

At the time of this writing, CHP does not know when the roadway may be cleared but has a tow truck en route.

