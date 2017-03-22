Kayte Christensen: LeBron James The Latest To Take Issue With LaVar Ball

You knew it was going to get to this point.

We’ve already seen LaVar Ball, father of UCLA standout and top NBA prospect Lonzo Ball, get loose with some of the greats like Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.

He didn’t just limit it to past players. He said his son Lonzo is already better than Steph Curry.

Barkley of course fired back because that’s what Chuck does. His whole thing is to run his mouth and it’s entertaining more times than not, and that’s why we love him. Jordan of course is never going to engage. And he doesn’t have to because anyone with half a brain knows LaVar Ball’s claims that he could beat Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 is completely insane.

Like get the guy a straight jacket and put him in a padded room insane.

But things continue to elevate in the LaVar Ball Mouth Diarrhea saga. He has dared to speak the name of LeBron James…and he brought LeBron’s sons into the conversation.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good,” Ball said on a recent episode of the In the Zone with Chris Broussard podcast. “They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old [Dell] Curry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster.

Ball went on to say, “You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

Before I get to was LeBron had to say I’m confused about one thing here.

LaVar Ball is so good he could beat His Airness in a game of 1-on-1, but he’s not good enough to have the pressure of his sons living up to his status. So is that another shot at Jordan or is that an admission that a guy that averaged 2-points in one season at Washington State can in no way shape or form put any level of pressure on his kids to be better than him?

I’ll let you chew on that for a moment.

Okay, now that you’ve solved that mind bender, LeBron had some things to say via ESPN in response to his name being uttered from the loose lips of LaVar Ball.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth. This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.”

THANK YOU LEBRON! Thank you!!