COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Nearly 6 Weeks Later, Derailed Train Near Elk Grove Hasn’t Been Moved

March 22, 2017 12:09 AM By Steve Large

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — More than a month after a train derailment south of Elk Grove, a dozen of the overturned cars are still lying on the side of the tracks with no timetable for how long It could take for the wreckage to be removed.

Union Pacific has held off lifting the cars off the crash site because the land around the tracks is still too wet to safely place heavy equipment.

The farmer who owns the land has asked Union Pacific to wait until his land is dry before putting equipment in place.

On Feb. 10, 22 cars derailed after storms eroded land under the tracks near Highway 99 and Dillard road south of Elk Grove.

No one was hurt.

The train was carrying food.

More from Steve Large
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia