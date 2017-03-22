Nearly 6 Weeks Later, Derailed Train Near Elk Grove Hasn’t Been Moved

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — More than a month after a train derailment south of Elk Grove, a dozen of the overturned cars are still lying on the side of the tracks with no timetable for how long It could take for the wreckage to be removed.
Union Pacific has held off lifting the cars off the crash site because the land around the tracks is still too wet to safely place heavy equipment.
The farmer who owns the land has asked Union Pacific to wait until his land is dry before putting equipment in place.
On Feb. 10, 22 cars derailed after storms eroded land under the tracks near Highway 99 and Dillard road south of Elk Grove.
No one was hurt.
The train was carrying food.