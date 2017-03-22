Report: Oakland Raiders Relocation Fee In $350M Range

Next week begins annual NFL league meetings, and the Oakland Raiders have a spotlight on the team.
Their proposed move to Las Vegas would cost the team $300M less than previous deals with the Rams and Chargers moving to Los Angeles.
Albert Breer tweeted out that the move would cost the franchise between $325M and $375M.
Voting on this move is expected to take place at the meetings next week, MMQB reports. In order to relocate, the team needs three-quarters of the 32 owners to vote in favor.