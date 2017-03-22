Report: Oakland Raiders Relocation Fee In $350M Range

BREAKING: Shots fired outside Houses of Parliament in London, several casualties reported

March 22, 2017
Next week begins annual NFL league meetings, and the Oakland Raiders have a spotlight on the team.

Their proposed move to Las Vegas would cost the team $300M less than previous deals with the Rams and Chargers moving to Los Angeles.

Albert Breer tweeted out that the move would cost the franchise between $325M and $375M.

Voting on this move is expected to take place at the meetings next week, MMQB reports. In order to relocate, the team needs three-quarters of the 32 owners to vote in favor.

