Sacramento Housing Plans For Homeless Have Some Irked Over Locations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The city of Sacramento has new indoor housing plans for the homeless. But some Sacramento homeowners are not happy about all the locations the city has in mind.

“I think they ought to provide something for them somewhere but I also think that people ought to provide for themselves,” said Marrie Morris, who lives in North Sacramento.

After 47 years in the neighborhood, Morris believes there’s no room for more homeless people in her area.

“House them somewhere else!” she said. “They’re not housing in Curtis Park, they’re not housing them in East Sac, they’re housing them all here in North Sacramento! It causes all kinds of problems, and we just don’t need any more of it. We have our share.”

POTENTIAL INDOOR SHELTER SITES

Former Fire Station No. 20 – 300 Arden Way

Woodlake Clubhouse – 492 Arden Way

Offices at Fullerton Pool Facility – 2260 Glen Ellen Circle

Former Fruitridge District Fire Station – 4401 44th Street

Meadowview Service Center – 2812 Meadowview Road

Florin Adult Education Center – 2401 Florin Road

CB Wire Elementary School – 5100 El Paraiso Avenue

Just around the corner from her home, are a community clubhouse and an old fire station. Both locations have been identified by city staff as potential indoor shelter sites.

After evaluating all of the city-owned buildings, Homeless Services Coordinator Emily Halcon came up with seven locations. She estimates the shelters together would house roughly 140 people. Two are in the county, two are in District 5, one is in District 8, and two are in City Councilman Allen Warren’s territory: District 2.

“You got to move all these major resources to places around the city as opposed to have a couple places where you can bring a majority of the resources to them,” Warren told CBS13.

We found Nate Yearwood outside of an old adult education center on Florin Road.

“It’s just an empty building so if it’s gonna be used for something, housing the homeless would be a good idea, I think,” said Nate Yearwood, standing in front of the closed Florin Adult Education Center.

Four years ago, Yearwood found himself living on the streets. So he believes anything the city can do to help people in need is welcome in his South Sacramento neighborhood.

“I’m perfectly fine with it,” he said. “As long as they’re getting the help that they need and they’re taking advantage of the help that’s being offered to them, I’m all for it.”

At this point, these sites are all preliminary and the city has made no official recommendations. So this list could very likely change in the future.