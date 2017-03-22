Sacramento Kings Star Works The Paint With Young Artists

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein was working hard on a different kind of paint on Tuesday with a group of young, aspiring artists.

It was loud, messy and mixed in with a lot of color and flair, much like the court where Cauley-Stein goes to work.

“You get something abstract out of it, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

On Tuesday, his office was at Art Beast in Sacramento, where he tapped into his inner painted with the pint-sized Picassos.

“When you’ve got a platform like this and you’re able to touch kids’ hearts through art and your energy alone, it’s just special,” he said.

The seven-foot center says he wants to help grow creative futures and is launching a scholarship along with the Sacramento Kings Foundation to support those interested in art and fashion.

“If you are creative like that and you don’t necessarily fit in a school setting, and art is something you do and express yourself through, it’s cool that you’ve got a place to come like this where everyone is on the same wave as you,” he said.

With some custom shirts and autographed hats to pair with their one-of-a-kind masterpieces, many of the young artists left a little star struck.