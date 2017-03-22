San Francisco Giants Michael Morse Injures Left Hamstring

Michael Morse of the San Francisco Giants has injured his left hamstring during spring training.
ESPN reports that the Giants’ first baseman/outfielder could miss at least two weeks.
He got injured while running on Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.
Team manager Bruce Bochy said “It’s too bad for him. He was playing some really good ball, swinging the bat well, doing all the things he needed to do to make this club. He just said he reached for the bag and felt it, so it’s going to take a little while.”
Morse, 35, says “I feel better already. I either thought I was going to do really bad or really good [in spring], and I thought I played pretty good. … I don’t think this is something that will stop me from playing.”