Man Shot After Hitting Reportedly Pedestrians, Stabbing Officer Outside UK Parliament

LONDON (CBS) – A shooting outside the UK Houses of Parliament in London and stabbing of a police officer has prompted a lockdown of Parliament and the surrounding areas.

Details are scarce at this point, but reports indicate there could be 6-12 people injured in the attack.

London police sources tell CBSN around 3 p.m. London time, an attacker driving a 4×4 hit people standing on Westminster Bridge and crashed the vehicle into the gates of Parliament. He then got out of the vehicle and ran towards an unarmed officer, stabbing him repeatedly.

Police standing nearby shouted for the man to stop, but he reportedly rushed towards him. Officer then shot the man repeatedly and he fell to the ground.

“I saw a thick set man wearing black clothes run through the gate where cars go in and started striking or stabbing a police officer. He then ran towards and entrance…he got about 15 feet in where police yelled to him to stop,” said Quentin Letts, Daily Mail reporter. “The attacker was shot 2-3 times. These two armed officers adopted a shooting stance and shouted words at the man running toward him and he was shot.”

The condition of the officer and the suspect is not known.

“Both people have been attended to by medical orderlies since then.” said Letts.

About a dozen people were injured on the bridge when the man reportedly “mowed” them down, says a witness.

CBSN has been told that Prime Minister Theresa May is safe.