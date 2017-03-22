WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Whitney High Teacher Accused Of Being Intoxicated At School

March 22, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — A Rocklin teacher was arrested after police say she was intoxicated at school on Tuesday.

Erica Leslie Canup, 27, was arrested at Whitney High School just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say another teacher told the principal that Canup was allegedly drunk at school.

Canup was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to children and disorderly conduct and is being held at Placer County Jail on $5,000 bail.

According to the school’s website, she is a language arts teacher.

Comments

One Comment

  1. learnography says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Drinking habit is very bad for the job of a teacher. The space of school is defined for teaching and learning. Knowledge chapters are described to mould the behavior and thinking of children. Meat, alcohol, addiction and sex must be strictly prohibited in school’s premises. It is fact that heavy meat in diet seeks alcohol drinking. No MAAS in school system !

