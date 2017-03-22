Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down UC Davis Head Coach, Jim Les, joins the guys talk about his team's run to the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, and what it's like coaching at UC Davis. Next, the guys talked about the Raiders possible move to Las Vegas, and if it will actually go through.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-142.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the fight last night with Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez. The guys also talked about sports injuries and what it does to athlete's bodies, and how long it takes to feel normal again. The guys also talked about LaVarr Ball's comments about Lebron James, and what his agenda seems to be.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-240.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Rich Paul, Lebron James' agent, and talk about what the job of an agent is. They also talked about some of the rule changes that the NFL might be makings next season. Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, then joined the show to talked all things NBA and the talk about star players resting.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-340.mp3

