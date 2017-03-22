LONDON ATTACK: Watch live coverage from CBS News | Read more
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

“You Don’t Know What I Got In My Car”: The Lo-Down – 3/22

March 22, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

jim les You Dont Know What I Got In My Car: The Lo Down 3/22

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down UC Davis Head Coach, Jim Les, joins the guys talk about his team’s run to the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, and what it’s like coaching at UC Davis.  Next, the guys talked about the Raiders possible move to Las Vegas, and if it will actually go through.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

gettyimages 647662230 You Dont Know What I Got In My Car: The Lo Down 3/22

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the fight last night with Serge Ibaka and Robin Lopez.  The guys also talked about sports injuries and what it does to athlete’s bodies, and how long it takes to feel normal again. The guys also talked about LaVarr Ball’s comments about Lebron James, and what his agenda seems to be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

632251388 You Dont Know What I Got In My Car: The Lo Down 3/22

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Rich Paul, Lebron James’ agent, and talk about what the job of an agent is.  They also talked about some of the rule changes that the NFL might be makings next season.  Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, then joined the show to talked all things NBA and the talk about star players resting.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia