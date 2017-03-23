COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Amber Alert Issued For 2 Toddlers After Car Theft

March 23, 2017 11:14 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (AP) – Police in the Palm Springs area say a car has been stolen with a 1-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy inside who are now missing.

Cathedral City police say the two brothers were in a Honda Accord that was stolen in Cathedral City on Thursday night. The boys were in their babysitters’ car when she stepped out for an errand and someone stole it.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the white, four-door 2016 Accord with license plate 7TJR654.

The alert says the boys are 1-year-old Jayden Cortez and 2-year-old Carlos Cortez.

Police say they have no information on the suspect.

Cathedral city is about seven miles southeast of Palm Springs and about 100 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

 

