California Supreme Court Expands Definition Of Shoplifting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The California Supreme Court has expanded the list of crimes that could qualify as shoplifting under a voter-approved initiative that cut penalties for certain drug and property offenses.
In a 5-2 ruling, the court said Thursday that shoplifting under Proposition 47 does not just refer to taking merchandise from a store. A majority of the court said it also includes other theft of property worth $950 or less.
The decision came in the case of a man convicted of felony burglary after authorities say he cashed stolen checks at a bank.
The high court said his crime qualified as shoplifting under Proposition 47. Proposition 47 made shoplifting a misdemeanor.
The state attorney general’s office had argued for a narrower shoplifting definition.
The office said in an email that it is reviewing the ruling.
