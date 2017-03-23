COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

California Supreme Court Expands Definition Of Shoplifting

March 23, 2017 4:27 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The California Supreme Court has expanded the list of crimes that could qualify as shoplifting under a voter-approved initiative that cut penalties for certain drug and property offenses.

In a 5-2 ruling, the court said Thursday that shoplifting under Proposition 47 does not just refer to taking merchandise from a store. A majority of the court said it also includes other theft of property worth $950 or less.

The decision came in the case of a man convicted of felony burglary after authorities say he cashed stolen checks at a bank.

The high court said his crime qualified as shoplifting under Proposition 47. Proposition 47 made shoplifting a misdemeanor.

The state attorney general’s office had argued for a narrower shoplifting definition.

The office said in an email that it is reviewing the ruling.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

