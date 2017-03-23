COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Civil War Cannonballs Removed From Museum After Being Deemed Explosive

March 23, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: cannonballs, Civil War, explosive

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bomb disposal experts removed four Civil War-era artillery rounds from Virginia’s Siege Museum after X-rays showed several artillery rounds stored there are capable of exploding.

News outlets report that two cannon balls and two Parrott artillery shells were removed Wednesday afternoon from storage at the museum, which depicts how residents of Petersburg lived before, during, and after the Civil War.

A military bomb squad had been called in after a Virginia State Police bomb technician determined Tuesday night that the artillery rounds were potentially lethal.

Petersburg city spokesman Clay Hamner says the artillery rounds did not have fuses in them, and they were not going to explode unless someone lit them somehow.

The museum has been closed for 18 months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia