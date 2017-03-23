COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Matt Barnes ‘Trying To Kill’ Sacramento Kings

March 23, 2017 4:22 PM
Matt Barnes, Sacramento, Sacramento Kings

Matt Barnes has some harsh words for the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau tweeted out the quote, where Barnes says “things didn’t go well” in Sacramento and called the Kings “the enemy.”

The Kings play at Golden State on Friday night. Barnes signed with the team on March 2nd after a brief return to the Sacramento Kings.

