Matt Barnes ‘Trying To Kill’ Sacramento Kings

Matt Barnes has some harsh words for the Sacramento Kings.
Golden State Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau tweeted out the quote, where Barnes says “things didn’t go well” in Sacramento and called the Kings “the enemy.”
Matt Barnes on facing his former team, Sacramento: "I’m trying to kill 'em. Simple. Things didn’t go well there. They’re the enemy now."—
The Kings play at Golden State on Friday night. Barnes signed with the team on March 2nd after a brief return to the Sacramento Kings.
