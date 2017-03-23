COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Officials: Woman Released From Jail Immediately Steals Car

March 23, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: jail, Monique Cadena, theft

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a woman released from a Southern California jail promptly carjacked a vehicle with an elderly woman inside.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say witnesses spotted the victim crying for help as the Hyundai Sonata drove from the parking lot at West Valley Detention Center Wednesday evening.

The elderly woman was dropped off unharmed at a Fontana gas station. Police found the stolen car about four hours later and arrested 24-year-old Monique Cadena on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately known if she has an attorney.

The Hesperia resident was originally arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of being under the influence. Officials say she was released later in the day and allegedly carried out the carjacking when she couldn’t find a ride home from the jail.

 

