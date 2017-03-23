Oroville Man Get 6 Years For Brutal Slaying Of Neighbor’s Dog

OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the brutal shooting death of his neighbor’s dog.
Jurors found Michael Danny Scott, 29, was responsible for the death of his neighbor’s Jack Russell terrier named Roxy.
The judge called for the maximum sentence against Scott for the 2015 killing.
Prosecutors say Scott chased the dog around his backyard with a pellet gun, cornering her and shooting her multiple times. Roxy was able to escape back to her owner’s home, but Scott again cornered her and put her in a bin that he threw back onto his property.
From there, Scott took her into his garage where investigators say he shot her multiple times and ultimately killed her.
Roxy’s body was never found, though Scott later admitted throwing it in a nearby waterway. UC Davis veterinarians matched blood found with that of Roxy.
But it didn’t end there. Scott also admitted shooting a neighbor’s cat. Other neighbors reported five of their cats had been shot in the summer of 2015, with two dying. After his arrest, animal control officers say the pellet shootings stopped.