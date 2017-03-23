Sacramento Police Say 4 Homicide Victims Knew Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A quiet Sacramento neighborhood is now rattled after four people were found dead Thursday morning.

The bodies were found in a home along the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

Sacramento police say they were called to the home just after 7 a.m. by a concerned family member asking for a welfare check.

Residents say this is a tight-knit neighborhood, and say they usually see kids playing outside the home where police found the four bodies.

“That’s unheard of over here, it’s crazy,” said one neighbor.

“It’s very quiet and peaceful you don’t see this stuff here,” said another.

Neighbors were shocked to hear there has been a homicide on their street. Luciano Farga lives right across from the home where Sacramento police found four bodies Thursday morning.

“I didn’t hear anything I was on my way to work and I seen a bunch of cops,” Farga.

Rheda Washington is pretty active around the neighborhood, she says she also didn’t hear anything Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“It’s a sad situation for all of us, it’s so close to home,” Washington said.

Dozens of Sacramento police detectives and crime scene investigators swarmed the Land Park neighborhood looking for witnesses and evidence.

Police were called out to the home around 7 a.m. for a welfare check when they found four bodies inside.

“We don’t believe this is random, the victims knew the suspect,” said a Sacramento police spokeswoman.

Police say a possible suspect was found and detained in San Francisco. They don’t know the relationship between the possible suspect and the four victims.

“Shock, grief, sadness and fear,” is what Brian Ebbert said the neighborhood is feeling.

Ebbert is the president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association and says police activity in this neighborhood isn’t normal, let alone a homicide, and certainly not four deaths.

“It’s shocking to the core,” Ebbert said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sent out his condolences to the victims saying “we stand ready to embrace the families and community in anything we can do to help. It’s extremely tragic.”

Police haven’t yet released the victims’ identities. 35th Avenue will remain closed off as police detectives continue to investigate the quadruple homicide.