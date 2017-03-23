Team USA’s World Baseball Classic MVPs, Ranked

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

Team USA defeated Puerto Rico last night, 8-0, to win their first ever World Baseball Classic. Marcus Stroman lead the way for the Americans, going 6 innings only allowing a hit and three strikeouts. This performance gave Stroman just enough of a push to win the WBC MVP. While Stroman was deserving, there were more deserving players to the USA roster for tournament MVP:

1. Brandon Crawford, shortstop, San Francisco Giants

Crawford finished the World Baseball Classic playing in all eight games with a batting average of .385 and an on base percentage of . 429. He also contributed three doubles and 6 RBI’s, including a two RBI double in the seventh inning of the championship game. Crawford’s fielding is what sets him apart however. As one of the best fielders in baseball, he made tough plays look routine and only made one error in the tournament.

2. Eric Hosmer, first baseman, Kansas City Royals

Like Crawford, Hosmer played all eight games in the World Baseball Classic and finished with a .385 batting average with a home run and five RBI’s. Hosmer’s home run was in a clutch moment against Venezuela when he homered off of Hector Rondon to put USA ahead 4-2. In the case of Crawford and Hosmer, they’re almost interchangeable but I gave Crawford the nod due to his defensive play.

3. Adam Jones, outfielder, Baltimore Orioles

While Jones didn’t do as well at the plate only batting .200, he tied Buster Posey for the team lead in home runs with two and came up clutch multiple times with a walk off single against Columbia and hitting the game winning home run in the eighth inning against Venezuela. He also did this:

4: Marcus Stroman, pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays

The actual MVP of the tournament started three games in the tournament and finished with a 1-1 record while pitching 15.1 innings with an ERA of 2.35 and a WHIP of 0.91. The only blemish to his record came against Puerto Rico in pool play when he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings. Stroman made up for it in the championship game against Puerto Rico where he entered the sixth inning without allowing a hit.