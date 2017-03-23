Teammates; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/23

Hour 1

On the Thursday edition of the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the fellas discuss the latest rumors swirling around the Oakland Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the Kings loss to the Bucks and they speak with Garrett Temple in hour 1 of the show.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-145.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, former NBA F, former teammate of Doug Christie and current UCLA radio analyst Tracy Murray joined Doug and Grant to break down the Kentucky vs UCLA matchup. Hear Tracy speak about what the Bruins need to do to win, his thoughts on Lavar Ball and tell some stories about his days as a team mate of Doug’s. All that and more on the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-243.mp3

Hour 3

University of Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire joined the fellas in hour three to talk a little college basketball tournament style. Listen as Damon speaks about his first season as a college head coach, how he see’s the final 16 playing out and speaks on his time in the NBA.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-343.mp3

Hour 4

Do the Oakland Raiders have a shot to stay in Oakland, can the Kings win vs Golden State tomorrow, is producer Chris going to root for Honduras vs the US in the World Cup Qualifying match, find out all the answers and how Doug and Grant feel about every topic in hour four.