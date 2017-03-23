COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Teammates; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/23

March 23, 2017 7:13 PM
Filed Under: Damon Stoudamire, Garrett Temple, LaVar Ball, NCAA Tournament, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, UCLA

Hour 1

On the Thursday edition of the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the fellas discuss the latest rumors swirling around the Oakland Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the Kings loss to the Bucks and they speak with Garrett Temple in hour 1 of the show.

Listen to hour one here:

 

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, former NBA F, former teammate of Doug Christie and current UCLA radio analyst Tracy Murray joined Doug and Grant to break down the Kentucky vs UCLA matchup. Hear Tracy speak about what the Bruins need to do to win, his thoughts on Lavar Ball and tell some stories about his days as a team mate of Doug’s. All that and more on the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

University of Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire joined the fellas in hour three to talk a little college basketball tournament style. Listen as Damon speaks about his first season as a college head coach, how he see’s the final 16 playing out and speaks on his time in the NBA.

Listen to hour three here:

 

Hour 4

Do the Oakland Raiders have a shot to stay in Oakland, can the Kings win vs Golden State tomorrow, is producer Chris going to root for Honduras vs the US in the World Cup Qualifying match, find out all the answers and how Doug and Grant feel about every topic in hour four.

Listen to hour four here: 

