Teams Arrive In Stockton For NCAA Women’s Tournament

STOCKTON (CBS13) — There will be more local NCAA regional play this weekend. After wrapping up last weekend’s men’s action in Sacramento, the women’s side is just starting to heat up in Stockton.

Four teams are in town competing in the Sweet 16: South Carolina, Oregon State, Florida State and Quinnipac. Top seed South Carolina arrived Wednesday night, the rest of the teams made it on Thursday afternoon.

Stockton is the last stop in the first step towards the final four with so much at stake. For the players – the spotlight of the Sweet 16. And moving on to the final 4. For the city of Stockton – on the national stage as they host arguably the one biggest events in the city’s history.

“I remember watching it on TV when I was younger, watching all the teams go to the Sweet 16. Now I am here, and it’s so awesome,” Kat Tudor, Stockton native, who plays for Oregon State.

For Tudor, a freshman, it’s her first trip to the Sweet 16, and playing in front of a home crowd.

” I am very excited. It’s awesome to see familiar face, just everybody, my family, my old friends. Just really cool,” said Tudor.

The Beavers are back in the Sweet 16 for a second year in row. Coach Reuck says after last year, getting back to the Sweet 16 was a big goal. But a bigger goal is to move on.

“They are poised. They are composed. They’ve won a lot of really tough games in the best conference in the country. And it will demand that this weekend as well,” said Oregon State’s Head Coach Scott Reuck.

The No. 2 seed Beavers play third seed Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Stockton Arena.

Oregon Center Breanna Brown, an Oakland native who played in last year’s Sweet 16, says the key to winning will be prepared.

“Florida State is a different team and very athletic. We have been preparing all week. And we will continue to prepare. So I think, preparation is just key,” she said.

The City of Stockton has also been preparing – for three years – winning the bid to host in back in 2014. Now, with a spotlight of the nation on them, they know a lot is stake.

“We really haven’t had an event of this caliber, at this level with the NCAA in our history, so for us, with the television coverage and the esteem this event holds, it’s amazing for us,” said Wes Rhey, the CEO of Visit Stockton.

The Stockton Arena opens Friday morning for the first round of practice.