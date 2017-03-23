COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Temporary Fix For Oroville Dam Spillway Could Involve Making Water Jump Gap

March 23, 2017 11:10 PM By Drew Bollea

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials with the Department of Water Resources are mulling over temporary and permanent solutions to the Oroville Dam Spillway crisis. They were presented with the findings from a group of engineering experts who analyzed the problems and potential fixes to the beaten and battered spillway.

“I think it’s one of the most urgent infrastructure things you could imagine,” said Jay Lund, a civil engineering professor at UC Davis.

Lund read over the panel’s report, which outlines issue with the spillway and suggested solutions.

“They point out that there is potential for additional things to go wrong on the remaining portion of that spillway,” said Lund.

“It’s a minor miracle that it’s working pretty well given its state,” he continued.

The panel identified faulty piping, deteriorated concrete, and cracks that may have weakened the spillway foundation. Now they’re proposing some unique solutions.

One temporary recommendation is building an angled flip just above the collapse site. If water needs to be released from the lake down the spillway, the flip would launch the water away from the hole, preventing further erosion.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” said Lund.

Lund says it’s a typical practice at other dams, but this would likely be the first attempt to jump a hole.

“They’re not holding back,” he continued.

A spokesperson with the Department of Water Resources says “We are in the process of analyzing alternative approaches, both temporary and permanent”

Experts are suggesting a two phase solution. A fix through this year, with a complete rebuild of the main spillway in the future.

“t’s just a matter of how much time it takes and to what expense you want to go,” said Lund.

More from Drew Bollea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia