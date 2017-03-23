The Best of The Best: The Lo-Down – 3/23

March 23, 2017 3:37 PM
Hour 1

(Hector Amezcua/Sacramento Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings loss last night to the Milwaukee Bucks.  The Guys also went around the NBA to talk about what teams are doing to prepare for the postseason.  In the final segment of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Triangle offense, and ask listeners what the actual offense is.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the ESPN.com story about the “Tinderization” of the NBA, and what it means for home court advantage.  Next, the guys got in to “Three The Hard Way.”  The guys also talked about Roger Goodell’s idea to make Thursday Night Football better.  They also talked about some of the rule changes that the League is discussing at the Owner’s Meetings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with the NCAA Tournament resuming tonight and this weekend.  Next, they talked about Nick Saban’s Press Conference about the media yesterday.  They also talked about the Sports Illustrated article about the most hopeless, and the Sacramento Kings on that list.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

