Thieves Targeting Prized Chickens To Sell At Auctions

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Prized chickens, pets, and roosters reported stolen around town and owners believe the livestock are being sold to local auctions.

“They came in back that way and climbed right over, unlatched (the gate) and opened the door and just went in and took our babies,” said Serina Provencal who said five of their chickens where stolen.

They had a total of 40 chickens, but only five were taken. Serina said the thieves knew exactly what they were doing.

This isn’t just any chicken theft, to Serina and her son Jordan it’s kidnapping.

“I raised them and I took them out every day and played with them and they loved me,” he said.

Jordan locks up his pet chickens and the neighbor’s laying hens every night, but one morning all the chickens were let out of the coop.

“The door was open and our chickens were gone,” he said.

Sadly this happens all the time.

“Thirteen of her laying hens stolen in one night right out of her coop,” said Jay LeRoy who owns the Poultry Palace in El Dorado.

At least three times now his store has been a one stop chicken shop for poachers.

“I think they are taking them down to the livestock auctions in the area,” he said.

LeRoy doesn’t believes it’s too lucrative of a business for thieves, but an easy one. The poachers grab the best of the bunch and sell them off because no documentation to sell the animals at an auction is required.

“Steal six chickens, stop at another place still eat more, take a couple goats in a pig, show up at an auction on Sunday and leave the cash by the end of the day,” he said.

Deputy say larger livestock are usually reported, but not chickens because they aren’t worth as much.

While LeRoy has been out a few hundred dollars he says it’s more than just the money.

“It’s like somebody stealing a dog out of the car,” he said.

And to whomever took these pets, Jordan has a plea to see his chickens brought back.

“Please return them because I really love them and miss them,” he said.

Deputies encourage all animal owners to have their pets microchipped, so they can easily be identified if they are found. Unfortunately, that’s costly when you have many.