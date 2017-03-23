2 Dead, 1 Injured In Stockton Stabbing

March 23, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: stabbing, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are investigating a double homicide.

Officers responded to reports of someone being stabbed in the 3300 block of E. Anderson Street near E. Main Street about 1:30 a.m. this morning.

When officers got there, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The man said it happened up on East Main Street.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

Officers then found a 52-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman stabbed on E. Main Street.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating the double homicide.

