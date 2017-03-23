HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last night, Team USA winning the World Baseball Classic, and the return of March Madness for Morning Brew. Then, some baseball talk before some sad news involving Jason Day’s mother.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap last night’s Kings game before Threefer Madness featuring Colin Kaepernick, LaVar Ball, March Madness, Spencer Hawes, and Jason Terry. Then, Ramsey Nygem, Sacramento Kings strength and conditioning coach, joins The Drive to talk about the peanut butter and jelly craze in the NBA and more on the nutrition of NBA players.
HOUR 3:
Grant Napear joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate live in studio for a segment filled with Kings talk. Then, more on some of the top weird ballpark foods announced for this MLB season. Finally, Morning Re-Brew featuring some of the top moments from the show.
