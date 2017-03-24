COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Deputies Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old Sacramento Girl

March 24, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: jade monger, missing, sacraemento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for the pubic’s help to locate a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl.

Jade Monger as last seen by family members leaving her home on Heatherpace Lane, which is off Gerber Road, in Sacramento around 4 p.m. Thursday.

She is considered at-risk because of her age.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and stands 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen a wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

