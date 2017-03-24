Friends Mourn 4 Found Dead In Sacramento Home As Police Officially Arrest Suspect

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police have arrested 56-year old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva in connection to the four deaths inside a Land Park home on 35th Avenue.

San Francisco police detained Vasquez-Oliva in the Bay Area on Thursday. Vasquez was booked into the Sacramento County Jail Friday morning.

Takiaya Knockum, 10, is mourning the death of one of the victims, who she called her best friend.

“I don’t feel he deserved this; he was really nice,” she said. “He used to tell me if something happens I will handle it myself; if you can’t handle it just tell me.”

The young girl and her mom walked to the scene Friday afternoon and laid down a tribute they made in honor of the victims.

“We brought angels and candles because they were angels,” said Renee Walker, Knockum’s mother.

Walker says she only knew one of the victims who she described as being full of life.

“He always protected my daughter he was really really nice to her,” she said.

Rita Munoz lives a few doors down from the scene. She says her grandson came home with a letter from school on Friday, The Sacramento City Unified School District offered its condolences to the victims, though they haven’t yet been identified by the coroner.

Munoz and half a dozen neighbors tell CBS 13 Vasquez lived in the home with his wife, two children and another family member.

Sacramento police say they got a call from a worried relative early Thursday morning, asking for officers to do a welfare check at Vasquez’s home. Officers now believe it was Vasquez who killed the four victims who were found inside.

Vasquez, now behind bars, worked as an office technician with the California Employment Development Department since 2012.

The agency released a statement Friday saying: “Salvador Vasquez-Oliva is an EDD employee at a non-public office, and the department is fully cooperating with investigators. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, families and community affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Vasquez is in custody at the Sacramento County Jail and is facing four counts of murder. The Sacramento County Coroner still has not identified the four bodies found inside the home.