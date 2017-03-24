COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

“It’s Friday Night So Everything Is Poppin”: The Lo-Down – 3/24

March 24, 2017 3:24 PM

Hour 1

shaq Its Friday Night So Everything Is Poppin: The Lo Down 3/24

Damian and Jason start Friday with the NCAA tournament and the lack of late game execution. Then move onto the NBA and if it’s time to blow up the Clippers? And with Shaq getting a statue at Staples Center, who is most likely to get one at Golden One Center? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here:

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 4502855531 Its Friday Night So Everything Is Poppin: The Lo Down 3/24

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The guys kick off hour 2 with potential rule changes coming to the NFL. Take a look at the Quarterbacks that have jobs, compared to the ones that don’t. And finish the hour with Adrian Peterson still looking for a job. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

 

Hour 3

634085276 Its Friday Night So Everything Is Poppin: The Lo Down 3/24

To finish this week the guys talk about tonight’s Sweet 16 match up between UCLA and Kentucky. And attack the question we all want answered, Why is Matt Barnes so mad? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here:

 

