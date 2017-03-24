Hour 1
Damian and Jason start Friday with the NCAA tournament and the lack of late game execution. Then move onto the NBA and if it's time to blow up the Clippers? And with Shaq getting a statue at Staples Center, who is most likely to get one at Golden One Center?
Hour 2
The guys kick off hour 2 with potential rule changes coming to the NFL. Take a look at the Quarterbacks that have jobs, compared to the ones that don't. And finish the hour with Adrian Peterson still looking for a job.
Hour 3
To finish this week the guys talk about tonight's Sweet 16 match up between UCLA and Kentucky. And attack the question we all want answered, Why is Matt Barnes so mad?
