Jaime Coffee A Trailblazing Voice Inside Arenas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — By day, Jaime Coffee is a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol. But in her off time, she’s courtside as the voice for thousands inside arenas.

“That’s an environment like no other,” said Coffee, “It’s electric.”

Coffee was the first woman ever to broadcast a Men’s NCAA basketball tournament game when she called Thursday’s contest between Gonzaga and West Virginia at the SAP Center in San Jose.

“I don’t see gender, I just see me and I just want to go out there and do the best job possible, male or female,” said Coffee.

Breaking barriers is nothing new to Coffee.

She’s been the first woman to do many of her announcing gigs. Like in 2014 when she filled in for the Sacramento Kings announcer.

“I’m thrilled to be given this opportunity,” said Coffee when speaking with CBS13 that night in 2014.

“They asked me to be on standby, I showed up, and they’re like no other woman has done this before,” said Coffee.

Coffee began her sports broadcasting with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2001.

“I’m like, what the heck, I’ll try. I got the job,” she explained.

Since then, she’s had a front-row seat for Sacramento sports history.

Coffee announced the Monarchs WNBA title win in 2005.

“They won it on the home court. That was pretty amazing too,” said Coffee remembering the victory.

She also called the 2014 championship win for the Sacramento Republic soccer team in their inaugural season.

She’s broadcast everything from gymnastics, to rugby, and now, the college men’s basketball tournament.

“It’s amazing to see the volume turn up when something comes out of my mouth,” said Coffee.

She says the best part, is being in each moment and seeing some of the world’s best athletes from up close.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but I get this charge from doing it,” said Coffee.

Coffee can be heard calling Saturday’s matchup between Gonzaga and Xavier at 3:00 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose.