Mom Gets Probation For Baby’s Death In DUI Crash

March 24, 2017 5:24 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) – A Utah judge has sentenced a mother whose infant died in a car crash to eight months of house arrest.

The judge gave 39-year-old Susanne McClellan her sentence on Tuesday. The court had previously considered putting McClellan in jail for 90 days.

The mother and infant were in a drug- and alcohol-related car crash last year in Provo, a city south of Salt Lake City. Officials say McClellan was drunk and sitting in the back seat of the car with her baby in her arms without a car seat or a seat belt when the car crashed. The infant died from her injuries.

Officials say McClellan has already spent three days in jail and must also pay a $1,050 fine and pay $3,276 in restitution.

The driver, Chelsea Fuller, was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

 

