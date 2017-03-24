Nate Goodyear: Last Chance To Pick Your Final Four

Hey, my bracket is toast, but you already knew that.

*Stephen A. Smith voice*

HOWEVER!!

*back to normal voice*

The Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight will both be decided this weekend, so the time is now to revise your picks for bragging rights. Thanks to UCLA and Kansas, half of my final four remains. All along, I’ve had UCLA beating Kansas to advance to the final, a prediction in which I’m still confident – but less so than two weeks ago, because Josh Jackson appears to be the truth and Kansas has mopped the floor with everyone they’ve faced so far. I also know that Bill Self, despite my criticism in the past, will have his team committed to a strong defensive effort, while Steve Alford’s UCLA team hasn’t proven yet that they can even be bothered on that end of the floor (and, due to their offensive firepower, that’s been a non-issue. I’m still taking the Bruins for pride.

Enough about the game I got right, though – who else is going to move on? Wisconsin has proven that they were worthy of more than an eighth-seed, but they’ll have to show out against Florida in the round of sixteen. Xavier, the eleventh-seed with a basketball history richer than most of the mid-majors that occupy those spots, has been miscast as a Cinderella because of that double-digit number, but I’m going to take them to end Gonzaga’s run, because the shoe has to drop on them at some point (doesn’t it?).

Elsewhere, South Carolina and Baylor face off for the right to take on the winner of Wisconsin/Florida, but it won’t matter – the Badgers are going to make it through. Even without Bo Ryan, they will continue to be a mainstay of the NCAA’s later rounds.

Wisconsin, Xavier, UCLA, and Kansas – there’s your Final Four. FIGHT ME (in the comment section, or on Twitter)!!