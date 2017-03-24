COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Oakland Makes Last-Ditch Effort To Keep Raiders From Vegas

March 24, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: football, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

With the Raiders gazing at Las Vegas and sticking one foot out the door, Oakland is making a last-minute plea to hang on to them.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday shared details of investors’ plans for the first time for a stadium on the current Coliseum site, and vowed that she and the city are doing all they can to keep the team.

In a letter to the NFL, Schaaf shared new, detailed renderings of what the $1.3 billion, 55,000-seat football-only stadium would look like.

Schaaf wrote that the New York hedge fund Fortress Management Group is willing to work on terms for a $600 million contribution similar to the one Bank of America is offering for the Las Vegas stadium.

The NFL says it is reviewing the letter. The league is expected to vote on the Las Vegas move at its annual owners meetings that start Sunday in Phoenix.

