Oakland vs Las Vegas, a Raider conundrum; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/24

Hour 1

On the Friday edition of the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the news of the City of Oakland releasing a report that they have a plan moving forward in place to keep the Oakland Raiders has the fellas answering tons of calls from listeners on how they feel about the team being on the brink of leaving the city. Plus former NBA HC and current U of Nevada Reno HC Eric Musselman joins the show.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-148.mp3

Hour 2

All Raiders and the city of Oakland situation as it compares to keeping the team, leads the talk in hour 2 of the show.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-246.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show the Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf joined Doug and Grant and discussed the situation her office is facing to keep the Oakland Raiders in the city of Oakland. Plus listen as Libby speaks about the land they have allotted for the new stadium, how they plan on keeping the Oakland A’s as well and why it has been hard to deal with a frustrated NFL organization. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.