COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Firefighters Free Boy’s Hand From Coin-Operated Candy Machine

March 24, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: candy, child, Sacramento Fire Department

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young boy with a sweet tooth went a little too far to fish some free candy out of a vending machine.

On Friday, the Sacramento Fire Department posted an update on its Twitter account about a three-year-old boy who’d put his hand inside a coin-operated vending machine at a laundromat, only to find he couldn’t get his hand back out.

Emergency personnel came to the scene and were finally able to get the boy’s hand out, but not before they smashed the front of the vending machine.

“Engine and Medic 56 rescued a 3 year old candy enthusiast this afternoon. Only casualties were some hurt feelings & a school of candy fish,” the Tweet read.

It’s unknown if he was able to get what he was after.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia