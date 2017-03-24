Suspect Arrested In Connection With Quadruple Homicide In Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — A man has been arrested in San Francisco after he allegedly killed two children and two adults in Sacramento home and then fled to the Bay Area, authorities said.

Sacramento police said 56-year old Salvador Vasquez-Oliva was transferred overnight from San Francisco to Sacramento County Main Jail where he was being held on “homicide-related” charges.

UPDATE: 4 deceased subjects located in the house on 35th Ave. A suspect is detained in San Francisco. Investigation remains active. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 23, 2017

Vasquez-Oliva was detained Thursday during a search of two different Bay Area locations. Police have not revealed why he fled to the Bay Area.

The coroner has confirmed the deaths but did not release any information about Vasquez-Oliva’s relationship to the victims. Sacramento police Officer Linda Matthew said investigators believe Vasquez-Oliva knew the victims.

The bodies of the four victims were found Thursday morning around 7 a.m. in a home on the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.

Ofc. Matthew said authorities received a call from a family member Thursday morning to ask for a welfare check at the home due to suspicious circumstances. Officers arrived at the home and entered after receiving no response at the front door. Inside, they found the four dead victims.

Neighbors say a mother, her two children and another family member lived inside of the home.

The killings rocked an otherwise quiet, relatively crime-free neighborhood of the city.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement regarding the homicide Thursday afternoon. “This was a horrifying incident but thanks to the rapid response and good work of our Police Department, the suspect has already been arrested,” the statement read. “All our hearts here at City hall go out to the victims, their families, schools and community. As a city, we stand ready to embrace the families and community in anything we can do to help. It’s extremely tragic.”

The identities of the victims have not been released.