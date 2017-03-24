COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament

Traitor; The Drive – 03/24/17

March 24, 2017 9:12 AM
HOUR 1:

657117302 Traitor; The Drive 03/24/17

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk March Madness, Matt Barnes, and preview Kings vs Warriors for Morning Brew. Then, the gang talk some of the great finishes in the NCAA Tournament last night before more on LaVar and the Ball family.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

634085276 Traitor; The Drive 03/24/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate compare LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley before Threefer Madness featuring Matt Barnes, Ty Lawson, and the Final Four. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to preview the NFL meetings in Phoenix, the owners vote on the Raiders relocation saga, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

631046422 Traitor; The Drive 03/24/17USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk the NBA MVP race and more from the NBA. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the yelling contest between Steven A Smith and LaVar Ball on First Take yesterday. Finally, Re-Brew to wrap up the week.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
