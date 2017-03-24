HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk March Madness, Matt Barnes, and preview Kings vs Warriors for Morning Brew. Then, the gang talk some of the great finishes in the NCAA Tournament last night before more on LaVar and the Ball family.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate compare LaVar Ball and Charles Barkley before Threefer Madness featuring Matt Barnes, Ty Lawson, and the Final Four. Then, Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive to preview the NFL meetings in Phoenix, the owners vote on the Raiders relocation saga, and more.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk the NBA MVP race and more from the NBA. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the yelling contest between Steven A Smith and LaVar Ball on First Take yesterday. Finally, Re-Brew to wrap up the week.

