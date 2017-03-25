Self-Driving Uber SUV Struck During Arizona Accident

Power Inn Alliance Annual Luncheon and Community Awards275 community leaders joined Power Inn Alliance, the Property and Business Improvement District (PBID) as it hosted their 23rd annual luncheon on Thursday, March 23rd at the Harper Alumni Center on Sacramento State’s campus. The Alliance announced the creation of the micromanufacturing contest called “Making Your Mark” and it also shared that the area would be part of the major expansion for the 2nd annual Sacramento Mural Festival now being called “Wide Open Walls”. Attendees also heard about the district’s growth plans through a panel consisting of Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Councilmember Eric Guerra, economic development strategist Barbara Hayes and real estate developer David Moon. The organization also presented three community awards this year and those went to the Sacramento Police Department’s Impact Team including Sergeant Greg Galliano and Officers Scott Hall and Mike Loscher; Dick Fischer of Fischer Properties; and Sally Freedlander of Granite Park Partners, who received the inaugural Tom Burris Community Service award.