Actress, Producer-Writer Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Marry

March 26, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: ACTRESS, Married, Orange Is The New Black, Producer

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — An actress and producer-writer from “Orange Is The New Black” have married.

Actress Samira Wiley, who plays the character Poussey Washington on the Netflix show, and Lauren Morelli wedded Saturday in Palm Springs, where they were engaged. Publicist Scott Boute says both women wore gowns designed by Christian Siriano.

Wiley, 29, will also appear in the upcoming series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that depicts New England under a totalitarian theocracy.

Morelli, 34, has worked as a writer, story editor and producer of “Orange Is The New Black,” which depicts life inside a women’s prison, since 2014.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia