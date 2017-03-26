COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Girl Suffers Burns While Making Slime

March 26, 2017 9:44 PM
Filed Under: borax, burns, crafts, kids, slime

ROCKLAND, Mass. (CBS) — A girl from Massachusetts recently suffered chemical burns while making got burned while making slime. Her story has prompted a safety warning to parents.

Kathleen Quinn was making the extremely popular goop when, she says, her hands started hurting. Concerned, her parents took her to the hospital, where doctors said she’d received second and third-degree burns.

It was determined that the burns came from the extended handling of Borax, which is an ingredient in homemade slime. It left blisters on her hands.

Quinn is expected to make a full recovery.

