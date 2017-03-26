Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of California Boy

March 26, 2017
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California say they have arrested a suspect in the slaying of an 8-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting as he was about to have dinner inside a home.

The Pomona Police Department said Sunday it has arrested 35-year-old Sengchan Houl in the killing of Jonah Hwang.

Officials say Houl was arrested without incident in an unincorporated area of Pomona and has been booked at the Pomona City jail.

The boy died Feb. 20 after being shot in the head.

Police said Jonah and his family were visiting a Pomona home for dinner when someone shot at the home, hitting three times. No one else was hurt.

His family has said Jonah was adopted from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

