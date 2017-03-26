COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament central | 5 things you missed | Scores and stats | Road to the tournament WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Social Media Goes Nuts After United Airlines Bars Girls From Flight Over Leggings

March 26, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: leggings, United Airlines

United Airlines became the target of social media criticism Sunday after a gate agent in Denver reportedly barred girls from boarding a flight to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings.

The brouhaha began with a string of tweets from Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action, who has more than 30,000 Twitter followers.

According to her tweets, she saw a United gate agent refuse to let some girls on a plane unless they changed out of their athletic pants or put on a skirt.

In response, United Airlines said it had the right to refuse transport to people who are not “properly clothed,” noting that the girls were pass riders, not regular airline customers.

In no time, the incident was trending on Twitter, with users both defending and attacking the company. Chrissy Teigen, Sarah Silverman — even William Shatner chimed in — all critical of the airline.

The girls were able to board the flight after changing, according to Watts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia