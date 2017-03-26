US Gas Prices Down A Penny Over 2 Weeks, To $2.34 A Gallon

March 26, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: DECREASE, gas, prices

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dipped about a penny nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.34.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the price drop comes as crude oil prices also slipped during the same period.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.01 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, also down one cent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia