1 Feared Dead In Fire At Residential Building In Oakland

March 27, 2017 7:59 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Oakland, Oakland Fire Department

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire in a three-story residential building in Oakland this morning.

The building is near the intersection of San Pablo and Mead avenue, according to fire officials.

Around 6:10 a.m., an Oakland Fire Department dispatcher said fire crews were at the scene.

According to tweets sent by the fire department, multiple rescues have been made. It is unclear how many people were inside the building when the fire started.

An Oakland Fire battalion chief fears one person has died in the blaze. According to KCBS Radio, the building belongs to a nonprofit called Project Pride.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.

Less than four months ago, a fire killed 36 people in an Oakland warehouse.

